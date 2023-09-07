Marquee Semiconductor Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Exemplary Management System

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquee Semiconductor, a leading name in semiconductor chip solutions, proudly announces its successful attainment of the ISO 9001 certification in India at our R&D location in Bhubaneswar. This prestigious certification validates Marquee Semiconductor’s unwavering commitment to maintaining an exceptional quality management system that meets recognized standards.

ISO 9001 is a globally standard that signifies a company’s dedication to implementing and upholding stringent quality management practices across its Manufacturing of Semiconductor & Computer Programming, Consultancy processes. Marquee Semiconductor’s achievements of this certification underlines its dedication to delivering superior design services, consistently exceeding customer expectations, and continuously enhancing internal processes. The Certificate of Registration obtained by the company recognizes that the Management system of the company meets the world-class standards for its categories.

Among the factors that contributed to Marquee Semiconductor’s ISO 9001 certification includes the focus on two pillars: “Customer”, listen to your customers and design to their requirement; and “Execution”, a productive execution to deliver the customer product that exceeds the standard quality. These two pillars have kept Marquee to stay focus and develop internal processes to achieve this goal.

“The semiconductor industry is poised for significant expansion, highlighting the enduring role of semiconductors in our daily lives, where they serve as the backbone of various products and services. Marquee Semiconductor has consistently led in innovation and growth within this industry. With their latest ISO 9001 Certification, Marquee is well-positioned to further advance. We are proud to have Marquee as a member of GSA and we look forward to seeing their future success”, said Whitney Gallina, Director of Marketing at Global Semiconductor Alliance.

Purna Mohanty, CEO of Marquee Semiconductor, expressed his enthusiasm for achieving this milestone, stating “Obtaining the ISO 9001 certification for our India R&D in Bhubaneswar is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company has invested significantly in bringing in quality management across board – Projects, Engineering, Recruitment and Human Resources areas that has resulted in highly productive project execution and customer satisfaction”. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and reflects the nature of the company by achieving the highest standards in their operations. With ISO 9001, we are well-equipped to consistently deliver reliable and high-performance design solutions to meet the evolving needs of the customers.”

About Marquee Semiconductor

As a global semiconductor services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, we specialize in connectivity-related designs for SoC/Chiplets and FPGAs. Our services range from staff augmentation to turnkey solutions, covering the complete journey from spec to silicon. Our global footprint enables us to serve clients worldwide, providing dependable results that drive innovation and expedite time to market. With a relentless pursuit of innovation, integrity, and transparency, Marquee Semiconductor has established itself as a go-to provider for cutting-edge design solutions. The company’s commitment to excellence is exemplified by its recent attainment of the ISO9001 certification, a recognition of its world-class Management System.