ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Signs Executive Order to Open Up New Opportunities for Small Businesses and Small Diverse Businesses Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order building on the steps his Administration has already taken to expand the doors of opportunity for all Pennsylvanians that will increase opportunities for small and small diverse businesses to compete for state business, spur economic growth and create good-paying jobs, and make the Commonwealth procurement process more accessible.

Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis heard from small business and small diverse business owners about the need for more support from government and promised to reform procurement practices – and now their Administration is taking concrete steps to fulfill that promise.

President and CEO of the Enterprise Center Della Clark: “Opening the doors wider to lift up small and diverse businesses requires institutional buy-in at all levels. We view this Executive Order as the first step to combining contracts, capital, and expertise to intentionally grow small and diverse led businesses across the Commonwealth. Thank you to the Shapiro-Davis Administration for their leadership in driving change.”

Congressman Dwight Evans : “It’s absolutely my pleasure to add my voice to the Governor’s leadership on this issue. This is not a new issue to any of you – this is an issue I worked on when I was in the legislature. The Governor is just demonstrating the kind of leadership that he’s shown all of us what it means to work together and the message of opportunity.”

Senator Vincent Hughes: "You all have heard the substance of the Governor and his two Cabinet Secretaries about what we're signing today [August 5]. In many respects, this is about following through with a commitment. In many respects, this is about bold leadership. Before he was Governor, we sat in several quiet rooms for extended periods of time. We talked about this very issue. We talked about the power of the administrator to make sure that when we talk about diversity, it actually happens. Here we have Governor Shapiro making another step in bold leadership. He's coming back and delivering on those conversations that we had."

Representative Rick Krajewski: "Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis have come to Philly countless times to see the vibrant, diverse economy that we're building here. They've already made good on their promises by securing over $20 million in funding for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program for small minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses and by reducing the wait time it takes a certified small business and with this executive order. We will be creating more equitable processes by creating checks and balances that will ensure that funds go to the businesses that needed the most. There are so many state opportunities in our Commonwealth. I'm grateful to Governor Shapiro and our department Secretaries for making it easier for me to facilitate those connections."

Representative Donna Bullock: "Looking forward to working with Governor Shapiro to create more opportunities for small diverse businesses in PA."

Independence Business Alliance: "The IBA was proud to be on hand at the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia for the signing of an Executive Order by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro that opens the door wider for small businesses to compete for state contracts. Under this executive order the state will raise the revenue limit for small businesses to qualify for state contracts to $47 million, up from $38.5 million that it has been held at since 2018. Shapiro also is calling on the General Assembly to change the definition of a small business as one that has up to 500 employees, instead of the current 100 employee cap."

The Tactile Group CEO Marc Coleman: "Improving the ability to do business with the state, I'm really encouraged to see. We've been trying to do work with the state for years. There's been barriers in the way. [Governor Shapiro has] removed some of them."

