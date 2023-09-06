Hunt Safely On or Near Cold Water!

By Jimmy Mootz/DWR

If you’re going to be hunting on or next to cold water this season, you’ll need to take some extra precautions to stay safe. Whether you’re hunting waterfowl from a boat, using a boat to access a blind, or hunting from a shoreline, know that plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain.

Cold water drains body heat up to four times faster than cold air. When your body hits cold water, “cold shock” can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning even for confident swimmers in calm waters. In rougher open water, this danger increases. Unplanned immersion in cold water can be life-threatening for anyone without protection from the temperatures or a lifejacket to help you stay afloat. When cold shock and hypothermia begin to impact your ability to think and act, lifejackets and floatation can create extra time for help to arrive or for you to get out of danger.

Here are five tips to help keep you safe when you’re hunting on or next to cold water: