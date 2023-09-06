Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Surges Towards USD 21.7 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by TMR
Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
New screening and diagnostic technologies are being adopted, and among other factors that contribute to Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market growth.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 11.14 Bn in 2021 and is poised to reach USD 21.7 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by Transparency Market Research. This report likewise takes into account the global market share, competitive scene, market share, size, development rate, future patterns and market drivers. The study elucidates the basic trends and impact of various factors driving the market along with their impact on the evolution of the market. The Global market research report offers an insight into the essential factors impacting the development of the Global market. The research report contains various topics such as market size & share, types of products, major market catalysts & restraints, growth opportunities, applications, competitive landscape, challenges, and top players.
The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics market report examines market size at the international, regional, and national levels, segment growth, share, competitive environment, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and foreign market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunity analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, regional market expansion, and technological advancements over the course of the forecast period. A detailed cost analysis and supplier chain are also included in the report. Technology will improve the product’s performance even further, allowing it to be used in additional downstream applications. Understanding the Prostate Cancer Therapeutics industry also necessitates a thorough understanding of consumer behavior and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities).
𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
Growth of immunotherapies and the development of new hormonal therapies: Immunotherapies that harness the power of the patient's own immune system to fight cancer are also becoming more popular.
Advancements in Robotic surgery and other advanced surgical techniques are becoming increasingly popular, effective and accessible, leading to an increase in demand for the treatment of prostate cancer.
The growing use of combination therapies: Combining different treatments, such as surgery, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy, is becoming more common.
The growing use of biomarker-driven treatments which are tailored to the specific characteristics of a patient's cancer, are becoming more popular.
Increasing focus on patient-centred care: There is a growing focus on patient-centred care and personalized medicine, which is expected to drive the development of new treatments.
Increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments: Minimally invasive treatments, such as brachytherapy, are becoming more popular due to their lower risk of complications and faster recovery times.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝘆
Hormone Therapy
Luteinizing Hormone-releasing Hormone Analogs
Luteinizing Hormone-releasing Hormone Antagonists
Antiandrogens
Chemotherapy
Systemic Chemotherapy
Regional Chemotherapy
Biologic Therapy
Targeted Therapy
𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
Others
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬/𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬:
AbbVie, Inc.
Amgen, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Bayer AG
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ipsen Pharma
Johnson & Johnson Services
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi
