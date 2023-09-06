United Therapeutics Corporation Files Lawsuit Alleging Infringement of Tyvaso Patent Already Found to Be Invalid by U.S. Patent Office

Asserts ‘793 patent in new litigation filed under Hatch-Waxman Act in response to Liquidia’s amendment to its NDA to add PH-ILD to YUTREPIA™ label

Litigation is tied to same ‘793 patent previously ruled invalid by Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB)

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (Liquidia or the Company), announced today that United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) filed a patent infringement action under the Hatch-Waxman Act in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (District Court) asserting infringement of U.S. patent No. 10,716,793 (‘793 patent) in response to Liquidia’s amendment to add the PH-ILD indication to the tentatively approved New Drug Application (NDA) for YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder. The ‘793 patent was previously found to be unpatentable by the PTAB in an inter partes review (IPR) in July 2022, a decision that was reaffirmed by the PTAB in February 2023.

Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, said: “Our focus is and will always be on bringing better therapies and treatment options to patients. While we are disappointed that United Therapeutics has elected to file this lawsuit alleging that YUTREPIA infringes this same patent that has already been litigated and already found by the PTAB to be invalid, it was expected. We will use the same aggressive and dedicated approach to defending this lawsuit as we have used in successfully resolving prior litigation that has been brought against us by United Therapeutics.”

The ‘793 patent asserted in this litigation will trigger and support an automatic regulatory stay on the FDA’s final approval of YUTREPIA. The regulatory stay for final approval would last until the earlier of either (1) resolution of the lawsuit in Liquidia’s favor with respect to the ‘793 patent, or (2) 30 months after the date in July 2023 when United Therapeutics received notice of Liquidia’s Paragraph IV certifications in connection with the amendment to the NDA.

In the prior lawsuit in which the ‘793 patent was asserted against Liquidia, the District Court ruled against Liquidia in August 2022 finding that all of the asserted claims of the ‘793 patent were both valid and infringed based on the arguments presented by Liquidia to the District Court. That decision was recently affirmed by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (Federal Circuit). However, if the Federal Circuit affirms the PTAB’s decision in the ‘793 IPR currently under appeal, then the entire ‘793 patent would be invalidated and the ‘793 patent would no longer be a barrier to final approval of YUTREPIA. The appeal of the PTAB decision is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-resistance, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. The FDA has confirmed that YUTREPIA may add the indication to treat pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) without additional clinical studies. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic, progressive disease caused by hardening and narrowing of the pulmonary arteries that can lead to right heart failure and eventually death. Currently, an estimated 45,000 patients are diagnosed and treated in the United States. There is currently no cure for PAH, so the goals of existing treatments are to alleviate symptoms, maintain or improve functional class, delay disease progression, and improve quality of life.

About pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD)

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with interstitial lung disease (ILD) includes a diverse collection of up to 150 different pulmonary diseases, including interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis, connective tissue disease related ILD, and chronic pulmonary fibrosis with emphysema (CPFE) among others. Any level of PH in ILD patients is associated with poor 3-year survival. A current estimate of PH-ILD prevalence in the United States is greater than 60,000 patients, though population growth in many of these underlying ILD diseases is not yet known due to factors including underdiagnosis and lack of approved treatments until March 2021, when inhaled treprostinil was first approved for this indication.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

