Vietnamese, Canadian PMs meet on ASEAN summit sidelines

JAKARTA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Jakarta on September 6, as both leaders are in Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Both PMs expressed their joy at witnessing the extensive and effective development of the countries’ comprehensive partnership.

Impressed by Việt Nam's growth achievements, Trudeau held that the Việt Nam-Canada relations have made significant progress, especially in economy and trade, following the sides’ signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Canadian PM announced that Canada plans to send a business delegation led by its trade minister to Việt Nam in 2024 to explore trade and investment opportunities. He also affirmed his readiness to Việt Nam in fulfilling commitments related to labour and the environment within the CPTPP.

Highlighting Canada’s role in Việt Nam's foreign policy, PM Chính proposed that the two countries enhance high-level delegation exchanges, especially in 2023, which marks the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. He expressed a wish to soon welcome Trudeau on a visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his hope that Canada will create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese exports to the nation, provide more scholarships for Vietnamese students, and promote bilateral cooperation in such new areas as digital transformation, green growth, climate change adaptation, and science-technology. Additionally, he proposed the sides enhance tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen coordination at multilateral forums, including the implementation of the ASEAN-Canada strategic partnership framework and international commitments related to climate change response. — VNS