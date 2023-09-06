NeuroOne® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced its upcoming virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.



A pre-recorded presentation by CFO Ron McClurg will be made available on demand to registered investors beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

To register for the conference, please visit the conference website. One-on-one meeting requests are available upon registration.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.