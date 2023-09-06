Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,055 in the last 365 days.

NeuroOne® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced its upcoming virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

A pre-recorded presentation by CFO Ron McClurg will be made available on demand to registered investors beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

To register for the conference, please visit the conference website. One-on-one meeting requests are available upon registration.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

Contact:
800-631-4030
ir@nmtc1.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NeuroOne® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more