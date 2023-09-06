Hain Celestial to Host Investor Day Webcast

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain”, “Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you brands to inspire healthier living, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, as previously announced. Management’s presentation will begin at 8:30 AM ET and will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast is expected to conclude at approximately 11:00 AM ET.



Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and all interested parties are invited to access. The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available under the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at www.hain.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event and for at least 6 months thereafter.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ Snacks, Terra chips®, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and toddler foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Yorkshire Provender®, Cully & Sully® and Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, Alba Botanica® natural sun care, and Live Clean® personal care products, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Alexis Tessier

Investor.Relations@hain.com

Media:

Jen Davis

Jen.Davis@hain.com