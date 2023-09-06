Submit Release
Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Sentenced for Falsification

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr was found guilty and sentenced for falsification following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“When the judge acts like a jester, justice goes awry,” Yost said. “Today’s criminal sentencing enforces that no one is above the law.”   

Carr pleaded no contest to three counts of falsification, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and was subsequently found guilty by a visiting judge. She was sentenced to four months of probation and is required to pay court costs.  

The criminal charges follow Carr’s resignation as a judge and indefinite suspension by the Ohio Supreme Court, barring her from practicing law.

BCI’s investigation found that Carr conducted arraignment hearings without a prosecutor present and made false statements in the court’s records.

The case was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Special Prosecution Section.

