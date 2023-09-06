Dignity Gold Appoints Ira Glasser as Chief Operating Officer

Glasser Brings 35+ Years of Operational Excellence and Leadership in The Precious Metals Mining Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dignity Gold ("Dignity"), a company utilizing security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector, announced today the appointment of Ira Glasser as chief operating officer of Dignity.



With over 35 years of experience, Mr. Glasser’s diversified portfolio included such assets as natural resources – mining and metals; energy assets: renewable energy technologies; exploration and production; oil drilling companies and oilfield equipment and services; alternative gem technologies; vineyards / wineries; consumer products; and steel fabrication mills among other industrial construction projects.

Prior to managing top line business portfolios for corporate asset managers and fund owners, Mr. Glasser was primarily involved as an independent entrepreneur, owner, operator, equity partner, licensor, and licensee.

“Ira has impressed everyone with his knowledge, problem solving and leadership. He brings to Dignity more than three decades executive and leadership roles across the spectrum of start-ups, reorganized, restructured, acquired, divested, and liquidated public and private corporations. He has an impressive track record of proven business successes. I am excited to have the chance to work with him in his new role as we work to drive shareholder and token holder value,” said David Weild IV, Chairman & CEO of Weild & Co.

Dignity Gold, through its subsidiary Dignity Corporation, is issuing DIGau tokens in private placements to certain investors under exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Act. These tokens are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement

No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Dignity Gold, LLC is a precious metals mining and blockchain development company creating securities tokens to establish investment opportunities into the United States precious metals mining and mineral sectors. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corporation, which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau, is backed by gold deposits located in the United States. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com , follow on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.

About DIGau

The DIGau token is a verified gold reserve-backed security token represented by a pledge of at least $6 billion in gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits. DIGau tokens should be more liquid than physical gold, which has significant logistical hurdles to its trading or physical possession. DIGau tokens should offer comparatively fast and easy transferability within the bounds of securities trading laws, and are intended to be tradable any time of the day, year-round. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com , follow on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.

