Introducing the RayCue 128K: The Retro Style Multifunctional Docking Station that Combines Nostalgia with Functionality

The game-changing 14-in-1 docking station is being launched on the crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.

HONG KONG, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- HONGKONG ZESTNATION TECHNOLOGY CO., Ltd, a leading consumer electronics brand known for innovation and technology, is excited to introduce the RayCue 128K , a ground-breaking multifunctional docking station that seamlessly combines nostalgia with modern functionality. The project is being launched on the popular crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.According to the company, nothing combines fun, functionality, and just the right amount of nostalgia like the RayCue 128K. Resembling a miniature version of the iconic Apple Macintosh, this unique device boasts 14 docking ports, a Bluetooth speaker, and a 3.5-inch IPS color screen capable of displaying time, date, music interfaces, and more. It's the perfect addition to any workspace, offering versatility and a touch of retro style. To date, the project has already gained nearly 1,500 followers on Kickstarter, before the launch even began.There are also additional amazingly cool features of the RayCue 128K, which include:• Customizable screen display• Digital album feature• Supports Apple MST• 3x 4K@60Hz displays• 20 ports for maximum connectivityAt its core, the RayCue 128K Pro takes productivity to the next level by connecting up to 14 accessories, including monitors, Bluetooth speaker, storage devices, and plenty of exquisite skeuomorphic UI themes, while keeping the laptop charged at a blazing-fast 100W. It can even display photos synced from a smartphone. With support for Apple MST, it adds three extra 4K@60Hz HDMI displays to MacBooks and laptops, perfect for multitasking, work, stock trading, gaming, and more.For digital nomads, the RayCue 128K Pocket , shaped like a keyboard, is a portable 7-in-1 hub that fits seamlessly into any on-the-go lifestyle. Its convenient design ensures it won't add extra bulk to a load, making it the perfect travel companion.Not only that, but the RayCue app allows users to customize the display with clock, calendar, images, or music interfaces, adding a personal touch to the workspace. The device also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, providing excellent sound quality for music during work hours or virtual meetings.HONGKONG ZESTNATION TECHNOLOGY CO.’s CPO, Leo Zhang, shared his vision, stating, "Our team is passionate about innovation and technology. In the computer interface expansion industry, we have rich experience, including expertise in hardware and software design, manufacturing, and marketing. Our vision is to create products that simplify and enhance people's work and lifestyle. We are excited to bring our skills and expertise to this new project, and look forward to collaborating with our supporters and partners to create truly amazing things. We believe that through collective effort, we can create products that truly change people's lives."The RayCue 128K is currently in the crowdfunding stage on Kickstarter for just $169, or $199 for the RayCue 128K Pro. Various rewards and early bird specials are also available to backers – which won’t last long.To learn more about the project and show support, visit the Kickstarter page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/raycue/128k?ref=7uxbnv About HONGKONG ZESTNATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LtdHONGKONG ZESTNATION TECHNOLOGY CO., Ltd is a consumer electronics brand that integrates research and development, design, production, and sales. Established in 2014, the company provides high-quality and cost-effective technology products and services to global users and partners, allowing them to enjoy the convenience and benefits brought by technology and a better life.