Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,034 in the last 365 days.

ACHI President Discusses Medicare Drug Price Negotiation, Other Health News on ‘Capitol View’

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Thompson appeared Sunday, Sept. 3 as a guest on the news discussion program “Capitol View,” where he and host Roby Brock discussed Medicare’s new authority to negotiate prices for 10 prescription drugs, Arkansas’s Medicaid eligibility redetermination process, and the latest news on COVID-19.

  • Our recent blog post on Medicare drug price negotiation.
  • A Talk Business and Politics guest column by ACHI Director of Health Policy Craig Wilson on the Medicaid “unwinding.”
  • Our COVID-19 in Arkansas page.

You just read:

ACHI President Discusses Medicare Drug Price Negotiation, Other Health News on ‘Capitol View’

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more