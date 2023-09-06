ACHI President Discusses Medicare Drug Price Negotiation, Other Health News on ‘Capitol View’

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Thompson appeared Sunday, Sept. 3 as a guest on the news discussion program “Capitol View,” where he and host Roby Brock discussed Medicare’s new authority to negotiate prices for 10 prescription drugs, Arkansas’s Medicaid eligibility redetermination process, and the latest news on COVID-19.

