Westland Insurance acquires Insurance Matters Inc.

Westland continues to grow across Canada with acquisition in Saskatchewan

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s leading independently-owned insurance brokerage, today announced that it acquired Insurance Matters Inc. This acquisition further solidifies Westland’s position as a prominent player in the Prairies and marks a significant step towards expanding its operations in Saskatchewan.

Insurance Matters is a family-owned insurance brokerage with four locations throughout Saskatchewan in Wadena, Kelvington, Wynyard, and Invermay. It offers residential, commercial, farm, and auto insurance. Each of its four locations brings Westland into a new city, giving the brokerage the opportunity to serve more clients throughout the province.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Insurance Matters to the Westland family," said Jamie Lyons, President and CEO of Westland Insurance. "This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity for Westland to extend its reach and offer our insurance solutions to even more communities in Saskatchewan."

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

