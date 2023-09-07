Locus Ingredients Names New Senior Vice President to Spearhead Global Biosurfactant Business Expansion
David Anderson brings more than 25 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry
Drawing upon my industrial chemical market experience, it’s an honor to help drive the growth of Locus Ingredients’ sophorolipids in these expanding markets on a global scale.”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locus Ingredients announced the appointment of David Anderson as senior vice president to drive global expansion for the industrial biosurfactant business. The division of Locus Fermentation Solutions is a leading global biosurfactant supplier that specializes in glycolipids produced using modular fermentation technology with a low carbon footprint. The novel ingredients outperform chemicals in CPG and industrial product formulations.
— David Anderson, Senior Vice President of Locus Ingredients
Anderson is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in the specialty chemical industry. Throughout his career, Anderson has developed, executed and delivered growth plans across a variety of businesses—from multi-national public companies to private equity ownership and start-ups. Prior to joining Locus Ingredients, Anderson most recently led the North American Performance Coatings business at Lubrizol. Earlier in his career, he held a wide range of commercial roles in global business management, marketing and strategic business development with OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. He will be based out of the company’s global headquarters in Solon, Ohio.
“Biosurfactants have extended applications beyond personal and home care markets and are now making significant inroads into diverse industrial sectors,” says Anderson. “Drawing upon my industrial chemical market experience, it’s an honor to help drive the growth of Locus Ingredients’ sophorolipids in these expanding markets on a global scale. Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly, low-carbon solutions; Locus Ingredients is meeting this demand with high-performance yet sustainable biosurfactant ingredients.”
Locus Ingredients develops sophorolipid biosurfactants that are readily biodegradable and non-GMO with a low carbon footprint. The biosurfactants meet global regulatory compliance, including receiving USDA Certified Biobased Product labels for containing 100% biobased, renewable content, EPA CleanGredients listing, including approval for use in direct release applications, plus REACH and TSCA registrations.
In January 2022, Dow and Locus Ingredients announced an exclusive global distribution agreement in the home care and personal care markets. Locus Ingredients’ biosurfactants are now available in those markets through Dow under the EcoSense™ tradename. Recently, Locus Ingredients expanded its award-winning Amphi® line of biosurfactants for industrial applications, such as I&I cleaning, paints and coatings and metalworking fluids. The lineup now includes new ingredients, Amphi® CL and Amphi® CH, joining the TSCA-registered Amphi® M. These additions offer customizable biosurfactant solutions for a broader spectrum of industrial applications. Formulators have added flexibility provided by a range of HLB (hydrophilic-lipophilic balance) and foaming characteristics, enabling precise formulation optimization.
As Locus Ingredients continues to lead the way in biosurfactant innovation, Anderson’s appointment as senior vice president marks a strategic move that will accelerate the company’s growth trajectory in the years to come. To learn more about Locus Ingredients, visit LocusIngredients.com.
