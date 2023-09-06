Submit Release
Wizeline Becomes Google Cloud Premier Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global AI-native technology solutions provider, today announced that it had been named a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest level of Google Cloud partners status. This designation recognizes Wizeline's deep expertise in Google Cloud technologies and its ability to deliver innovative solutions to customers.

Wizeline's expertise in Google Cloud spans a wide range of technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing. The company has helped customers in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications, to transform their businesses with Google Cloud.

"Wizeline has been the fastest growing digital services company in the industry because we were 100% cloud native from the start, which allowed us to capture the growing trend of migrating to the cloud," said Bismarck Lepe, Wizeline's founder, and CEO. "The next big platform shift will be Artificial Intelligence and by becoming a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we can help our customers and partners to take advantage of Google's cloud infrastructure and tools to modernize their technology stacks."

For more information about Wizeline and Google’s partnership, please visit: https://www.wizeline.com/partners/google-cloud-data-analytics/

About Wizeline
Wizeline is a global AI-native technology solutions provider that builds modern, scalable products and platforms. The company offers robust nearshore delivery centers in the Americas, with teams of creative and entrepreneurial technologists worldwide. To learn more about the work we do at Wizeline, visit www.wizeline.com. To explore global career opportunities with us, visit wizeline.com/careers.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud helps organizations transform their businesses digitally by providing them with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions, and expertise. Google Cloud's enterprise-grade solutions are powered by Google's cutting-edge technology and are hosted on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories trust Google Cloud to help them grow and solve their most critical business problems.


