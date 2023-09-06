Governor Abbott Appoints Maciejewski-West To Risk Management Board

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lisa Maciejewski-West to the Risk Management Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The State Office of Risk Management administers insurance services obtained by state agencies, including the self-insured government employee’s workers’ compensation insurance program and the state risk management programs.

Elizabeth “Lisa” Maciejewski-West of Horseshoe Bay is the owner and founder of Gold Star Medical Business Services. She served as vice chair of the Rehabilitation Council of Texas and is a member of the American Academy of Professional Coders and American Medical Billing Association. Maciejewski-West received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the Manhattan School of Music.