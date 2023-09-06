Happy Birthday, Snorkels!

Celebrating 1 year of travels and tales about education in Washington State!

Adopted on behalf of the Board in summer 2022 with 100 percent donated funds, the State Board’s seal, Snorkels, is an educational interactive symbol for SBE. Snorkels has their own Instagram account (instagram.com/therealsbeseal) where they document their journeys throughout Washington schools, attend Board meetings and report back, and share relatable resources that help educate the public on what the Board is and what the Board does—all while residing officially in its home: the Old Capitol Building in Olympia. Check out the Snorkels highlights on Instagram!

Birthday Wishes Coloring Sheet Contest

Help us celebrate their birthday by completing an official birthday coloring sheet! Tell us what you want lawmakers to know, and your coloring sheet will be entered into a state-wide drawing. Email completed sheets to Stephanie Davidsmeyer by October 4!

Coloring Sheets:

Prize

The Board’s Director of Communications and members of the Washington State Board will visit the class with the winning submission and bring cake to celebrate Snorkels’ birthday and student engagement with education policymakers.

Learn more about what students had to say to lawmakers last year on the SBE blog.

Why is Snorkels named Snorkels?

After a state-wide vote and "Name the Seal" submission contest, a fourth-grade student from Lake Steven's Glenwood Elementary (Oksana Shevchuck's class) won with the submission "Snorkels," with 14 percent of the votes.