South Anchorage Dental Center Releases New Guide Detailing 5 Early Signs of Gum Disease
EINPresswire.com/ --
South Anchorage Dental Center (SADC) just released a new short guide detailing five early signs to look out for to help prevent gum disease.
Gum disease, otherwise referred to as periodontal disease, is generally prevented by maintaining good oral hygiene such as brushing and flossing daily. However, if gum disease isn’t treated early enough it can lead to serious oral health problems – including tooth loss.
Thankfully, there are several early warning signs that can signify gum disease. Five of the most common signs that indicate an individual is in the early stage of developing gum disease include:
• Gum Inflammation & Redness
• Bleeding Gums
• Halitosis (Bad Breath)
• Receding Gums
• Pockets or Spaces Between the Teeth
Being able to recognize the early warning signs of gum disease can be the difference between correcting the problem before it worsens or dealing with progressive and extreme oral health issues. Thankfully, there are also several treatments for gum disease in its early stages.
A few ways to help treat early-onset gum disease include:
• Improving Oral Hygiene Habits
• Professional Dental Cleaning
• Scaling & Root Planing
• Antimicrobial Mouthwash
Advanced stages of gum disease often require more in-depth, intensive treatments that may include surgery to help clean the roots of the teeth and remove infected or damaged tissue. One of these procedures is known as “flap surgery” where the gums are peeled back to access the roots for cleaning and then stitched back into place. For more advanced cases, a bone graft may be necessary to help promote bone growth and support bone structure.
At South Anchorage Dental Center, we provide a wide range of dental services to ensure your oral health is at its best. Our team at SADC is dedicated to offering you the latest and most trustworthy information. We prioritize making your dental visits easy, affordable, and as comfortable as can be. You can trust that our committed team is here to deliver personalized, friendly, and professional treatments that address your specific oral health requirements.
For more information on how to prevent gum disease or for a dental cleaning, please reach out to SADC and schedule an appointment.
Broc Brimhall
South Anchorage Dental Center (SADC) just released a new short guide detailing five early signs to look out for to help prevent gum disease.
Gum disease, otherwise referred to as periodontal disease, is generally prevented by maintaining good oral hygiene such as brushing and flossing daily. However, if gum disease isn’t treated early enough it can lead to serious oral health problems – including tooth loss.
Thankfully, there are several early warning signs that can signify gum disease. Five of the most common signs that indicate an individual is in the early stage of developing gum disease include:
• Gum Inflammation & Redness
• Bleeding Gums
• Halitosis (Bad Breath)
• Receding Gums
• Pockets or Spaces Between the Teeth
Being able to recognize the early warning signs of gum disease can be the difference between correcting the problem before it worsens or dealing with progressive and extreme oral health issues. Thankfully, there are also several treatments for gum disease in its early stages.
A few ways to help treat early-onset gum disease include:
• Improving Oral Hygiene Habits
• Professional Dental Cleaning
• Scaling & Root Planing
• Antimicrobial Mouthwash
Advanced stages of gum disease often require more in-depth, intensive treatments that may include surgery to help clean the roots of the teeth and remove infected or damaged tissue. One of these procedures is known as “flap surgery” where the gums are peeled back to access the roots for cleaning and then stitched back into place. For more advanced cases, a bone graft may be necessary to help promote bone growth and support bone structure.
At South Anchorage Dental Center, we provide a wide range of dental services to ensure your oral health is at its best. Our team at SADC is dedicated to offering you the latest and most trustworthy information. We prioritize making your dental visits easy, affordable, and as comfortable as can be. You can trust that our committed team is here to deliver personalized, friendly, and professional treatments that address your specific oral health requirements.
For more information on how to prevent gum disease or for a dental cleaning, please reach out to SADC and schedule an appointment.
Broc Brimhall
South Anchorage Dental Center
+1 907-248-7275
email us here