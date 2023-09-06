EBI Subsidiary, 832 Energy Technology Consultants Changes Name to DataStone, Inc.

Jacksonville, Fla. , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, is changing the name of its subsidiary, 832 Energy Technology Consultants to DataStone, Inc. As marketplace factors continue to drive demand for more advanced database solutions and EBI places significant focus on the continued development of BuildDB, they have made this change to more appropriately reflect the direction of the company.

The change to DataStone is reflective of BuildDB’s reception in the marketplace as the premier next-gen database solution as well as a change in the company’s strategic direction. Since June, BuildDB has been recognized as a finalist by the SC Media Awards and the CRN Tech Innovator Awards, validating EBI as one of the most innovative vendors in data security and management and a leader in safe and secure communications. Since the launch of BuildDB, the company has also broadened its customer base, providing its solution to companies beyond the oil, gas, and energy sectors, like transportation, healthcare, and government, among others.



“We’re thrilled about the broad success BuildDB has achieved so far in the market and we’re eager for more,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of EBI. “Our dedicated team is demonstrating that BuildDB is not just a platform rooted in data; it's a product that fortifies and safeguards data to the fullest extent. We look forward to continuing our mission ahead serving and protecting our diverse customer base as DataStone.”

BuildDB is a next-generation database that combines the data consistency and retrievability of relational (SQL) databases, the flexibility and performance of document databases and the immutability and security of blockchain. The result is a new and disruptive way to store, manage and protect data. Designed for B2B applications that manage very large datasets, BuildDB is built on a highly scalable “event-actor” architecture that allows for very large numbers of virtual units of compute on hardware. The result is a highly distributed and performant solution that can save customers up to 40% of the cost of competitive solutions. What’s more, recent testing with a Fortune 100 company demonstrated 10x performance gains from BuildDB when compared to other solutions.

BuildDB gives customers the following advantages:

Performance : Single millisecond query speeds

Resilience : The unique BuildDB architecture is self-healing and ransomware-resistant

Security : BuildDB incorporates zero-trust to each block in their customer's ledger

Efficiency: BuildDB eliminates the need for duplicate data storage that indexing requires

Finally, BuildDB is offered as a SaaS application managed in a continuous delivery model and is available for deployment from the AWS marketplace.

For more information about BuildDB, visit https://builddb.io/.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

