Paul Barrett and the Modern Medicare Agency Announces Partnership with Brandon Keefe of Keefe Consulting

Modern Medicare Agency and Keefe Consulting LLC have joined forces to better serve local consumers and business. Paul Barrett, owner of the Modern Medicare Agency, and Brandon Keefe of Keefe Consulting LLC have come together to provide New Yorkers with the best insurance coverage and service.
The two agencies have combined to offer medical, Medicare, life insurance, group health, ACA plans, and more. With Brandon Keefe's strong background in group health insurance, he has served small, mid, and large size companies with his knowledge and compassion for helping businesses offer the best coverage for their agents without breaking the bank.
Paul Barrett, owner of the Modern Medicare Agency, said, “We are excited to join forces with Brandon Keefe and Keefe Consulting LLC. We are confident that this partnership will help us better serve our local consumers and businesses.”
Brandon Keefe, owner of Keefe Consulting LLC, said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Paul Barrett and the Modern Medicare Agency. We are confident that this partnership will help us provide our clients with the best coverage and service.”
The Modern Medicare Agency and Keefe Consulting LLC are dedicated to helping their clients get the best coverage and service. With their combined knowledge and expertise, they are confident that they will be able to provide their clients with the best possible insurance coverage and service.
