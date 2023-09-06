PM seeks Japan's assistance in developing North-South hi-speed railways

VIETNAM, September 6 -

JAKARTA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed bilateral relations at their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

Congratulating Japan on its successful hosting of the G7 Summit last May, PM Chính said he has ordered relevant agencies of Việt Nam to work closely with the Japanese side to carry out high-level commitments and agreements, including the outcomes of his previous talks with PM Kishida.

The Japanese leader highly valued Việt Nam's participation in and contributions to the G7 Summit, noting that his country is actively coordinating with Việt Nam to prepare for upcoming high-level mutual visits as the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.

PM Kishida voiced his hope that the two sides will work closely together to bring the Việt Nam-Japan relations to a new height.

At the meeting, PM Chính hailed the extremely positive and practical strides in all fields of bilateral cooperation. He also spoke highly of the Japanese Government’s policies to recover and develop the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially expanding official development assistance (ODA) cooperation, the semiconductor and digital industries, and the reception of foreign workers.

Việt Nam will cooperate closely with Japan to help carry out those policies for the interests of both countries, he affirmed.

To further intensifying bilateral economic and trade links, he called for Japan’s coordination to fruitfully implement economic and ODA cooperation projects, and assistance for Việt Nam to develop the North-South high-speed railway as well as urban railways in Hà Nội and HCM City.

The Vietnamese PM also thanked and suggested the Japanese Government continue providing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work in the Northeast Asian nation and contribute more to local socio-economic development. — VNS