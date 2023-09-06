BCNN TEKUMO ANNOUNCES Q3 PROGRESS REPORT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. ("Balincan" or the "Company") and Tekumo announces progress updates for the third quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter, through August 31, 2023, increased 85% over the second quarter, 2023. As indicated in the graph below, revenue has grown at CAGR of 47% monthly since March. This growth reflects our continued partnerships with the largest retail managed service provider, digital signage partners, and a leader in Smart Home Rental Technologies.





FINANCIAL OUTLOOK



We continue to expect that revenue generated over the next 12 months will exceed $6 million. Given our gross margin of 40% and Operating Expenses of approximately $2.2 million, this will result in near cash flow breakeven. We will continue to invest in our technology and sales efforts fostering further growth into 2024.

As you review this MD&A, we encourage you to read our interim financial statements and notes for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and our Letter to Shareholders dated May 9, 2023 (all filed with OTC Markets).

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC. The Company has filed for a name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc., TKMO, subject to FINRA approval.

