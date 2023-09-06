Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,181 in the last 365 days.

CompTIA celebrates national workforce development month

Downers Grove, IL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, is proud to support National Workforce Development Month reinforcing its commitment to developing the tech talent pipeline and putting individuals on alternative paths to high paying, quality tech jobs. 

The nationwide celebration was established by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals to highlight the successes and value of workforce development for re-building our economy and supporting underserved communities.

Year to date, CompTIA Workforce Solutions has trained more than 3,000 learners through workforce programs across 16 states, Washington D.C., Canada and the United Kingdom, putting them on the path for great careers in tech.

Coinciding with Workforce Development Month, CompTIA has launched the CompTIA Tech Workforce Solutions LinkedIn page to share information and insights on topics such as industry trends, career pathways and skills based learning for government, workforce, academia and community based organizations.   

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

630.678.8468


Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
630.678.8468
sostrowski@comptia.org

Primary Logo

You just read:

CompTIA celebrates national workforce development month

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more