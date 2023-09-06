Submit Release
Rose Academies Participates in High School Esports

TUCSON, AZ, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Academies is pleased to announce that their schools participate in high school esports, providing students with opportunities to enjoy extracurricular activities that align with their hobbies. Gamers can sign up to participate on their high school team to play games and participate in tournaments.

Rose Academies encourages students to join activities that help them meet new people and participate in activities they enjoy. The esports teams bring together student gamers to play their favorite games competitively against other area high school students. Rose Academies offers several options for students, including games like Rainbow 6, Chess, Minecraft, Halo: Infinite, and Rocket League. Students can play on one team or several to best suit their interests and skills.

Rose Academies participates in numerous esports events throughout the year to allow students to socialize and hone their gaming skills. Each participant can earn credits based on participation, making esports an excellent choice for game-minded students.

Anyone interested in learning about the high school esports options available can find out more by visiting the Rose Academies website or calling 1-520-797-4884.

About Rose Academies: Rose Academies is a network of charter schools serving the Tucson area, giving students the best opportunities to grow and thrive personally and academically. The schools offer an extensive curriculum to prepare students for the future, numerous extracurricular activities, and more, for a well-rounded education. They aim to prepare students for whatever the future may hold.

Company: Rose Academies
Address: 2401 S. Wilmot Rd.
City: Tucson
State: AZ
Zip code: 85711
Telephone number: 1-520-797-4884
Fax number: 1-520-888-2483

+1 520-797-4884
