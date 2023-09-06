Commercial Dishwasher Market is expected to be worth US$ 1,520.8 Million at a CAGR of 4.6% by the forecast period 2033
Automation in China and India's hospitality boosts Commercial Dishwasher salesNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global commercial dishwasher market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the commercial dishwasher market is US$ 970 Million in 2023. The value of the commercial dishwasher market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 1,520.8 Million by the year 2033.
The worldwide population's rising disposable income, rising food consumption, people's busy lifestyles, and the culture of eating out will all contribute to the commercial dishwasher market experiencing robust growth over the upcoming years. Growing demand for items that encourage efficiency and utility, such as commercial dishwashers, as well as the increasing influence of the Western lifestyle on developing economies are stimulating the market.
The industry is growing even faster as more commercial dishwashers are being used to clean dishes in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other commercial kitchens. Additionally, more people are choosing Energy Star-certified items because of their numerous advantages, including lower running costs, less energy use, and comparatively less use of chemical cleaners.
The market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the ongoing developments in the market to introduce compact and affordable versions of commercial dishwashers to cater to the evolving demands of customers as they are usually pressed for space in urban areas. Additionally, due to the rising kitchen revamping/renovation in cafes, hotels, and restaurants, to upgrade the overall appearance, the sales of commercial dishwashers are increasing.
Key Takeaways From the Commercial Dishwasher Market Report:
The U.S. commercial dishwasher market is anticipated to register the largest market share over the forecast period of 2023-2033, holding 15.3% of the overall market. The growth of the market is being propelled by the extensive usage of commercial dishwashers in bars, hotels, and restaurants. Further, the presence of established players in the region is also one of the major factors contributing to the dominance of the U.S. market.
India's commercial dishwasher market is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8% over the forthcoming years. The country holds lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of commercial dishwasher companies. Along with this, the expanding food and beverage industry and high responsiveness towards new and innovative kitchen appliance is encouraging the adoption of commercial dishwashers in the country.
By product type, the rack/conveyor is predicted to exhibit the largest market share of 46.3% between the time period of 2023-2033. The rising adoption of rack/conveyor commercial dishwashers to meet the demands of busy kitchens, like that of restaurants, canteen, hotels, etc., is aiding the growth of the commercial dishwasher market. The rack conveyor dishwasher efficiently and quickly cleans cutlery, dishes, and glassware.
On the basis of end users, restaurants account for the lion’s share of the commercial dishwasher market, holding 53.9% of the overall market. Restaurants are increasingly investing in commercial dishwashers due to rising footfall, growing demand for hygienically clean dishes, and rising demand for functional and efficient kitchen appliances.
Competitive Landscape
The commercial dishwasher market size is anticipated to observe healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the completion of acquisitions, the formation of partnerships, and product innovations. Following are the companies providing commercial dishwasher in the market, as identified by FMI:
Key Players:
MEIKO International
Hobart
Jackson WWS Inc.
Miele
Thermador
Electrolux Professional AB
AGA Rangemaster Limited
Blakeslee Inc.
Champion Industries Inc
COMENDA Ali S.p.A
Fagor Industrial
Insinger Machine Company
JLA
Knight LLC
Veetsan Star
Fisher and Paykal Appliances
HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION
Washtech limited
Winterhalter Gastronom GmbH
Showa Co., Ltd
Commercial dishwasher Market by Category
By Product Type:
Undercounter
Door or Hood Type
Rack/Conveyor
Glasswasher
By Category:
Free Standing
Built-in
By Application:
Hotels
Restaurants
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
By Region:
North America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
MEA
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
