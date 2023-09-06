Provolone Valpadana PDO brings Made in Europe excellence to Australia

For the third year of the www.borntobeauthentic.eu project: Fine Food Sydney, Masterclass and workshops with chef Luca Ciano

CREMONA, ITALY, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana has scheduled a busy calendar of promotional and commercial events for the months of September and October in the main Australian cities.

Australia is today one of the main non-European markets for Provolone Valpadana PDO, with a value share growing by +48.1% in the first months of 2023. So, to tackle this important internationalization process, even for 2023 the "Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” has introduced a series of initiatives and appointments, between Sydney and Melbourne, aimed at promoting the excellence of this PDO cheese.

We will start with the renowned Fine Food Australia, this year organized in Sydney, from 11 to 14 September, during which the Consortium, in its exhibition space, will welcome buyers, the press and insiders to make known the nutritional properties, the adaptability and the two mild and strong types of this PDO cheese, increasingly appreciated in cooking around the world.

Every day on STAND L46, starting at 10:30, it will be possible to attend the show cooking by the celebrity chef Luca Ciano, a great connoisseur and interpreter of Provolone Valpadana PDO. With his masterful performances, Ciano will offer some gourmet recipes that will have both types of this renowned cheese, mild and strong, as the protagonist.

At the end of the trade fair, on 14 September, the Consortium will organize an exclusive Press dinner at Otto Restaurant to share the authentic taste of Provolone Valpadana PDO with journalists, food bloggers and opinion leaders.

The PDO cheese tour will continue on 18 and 19 September at the William Angliss Institute in Sydney, where the famous Luca Ciano will accompany students in a masterclass dedicated to exploring and experimenting with the gastronomic versatility of Provolone Valpadana PDO. The second stage, however, will be held on 16 October at the Melbourne W.A.I.

Still in October, the appointments with the operators of the "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" project will conclude, which will once again see the intervention of Luca Ciano in a series of workshops dedicated to the world of catering.

All the activities are part of the promotional project "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe", planned by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission, to increase awareness and consumption of the cheese in Australia.

More information by the Protection Consortium can be found on the official website of the project www.borntobeauthentic.eu, which can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/ .

