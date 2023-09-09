Hunter Hopewell Is On The Move

Shooting segment for D23 On SKIP INTRO set Hunter Hopewell; Director, Actor, Composer

Hunter's been very busy working his passions, Directing, Acting, Composing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracking with Hunter on site at Destination D23; it's clear he's got a lot going on, especially at Disney where he's enthusiastically engaged in the sixth year of his Disney career. Hunter's produced over 200 videos promoting Disney films, theme parks, and events. He even assistant directed the feature documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, streaming on Disney+.

This year, he’s become co-host of Inside Disney: The Official Disney Podcast, interviewing the cast, crew and imagineers behind Disney’s latest projects.

This weekend, he’ll be hosting a special video episode of D23 Inside Disney from Destination D23 — the biggest Disney fan event happening in Orlando — where he’ll also be co-hosting the weekend’s livestream and introducing the Walt Disney Studios panel.

Now, picture this; settling into a Disney hotel room after a fun day at the parks. On the television, Disney On Demand features a playlist of fun behind the scenes videos from D23: The Official Disney Fan Club called Five Facts. The 25+ episode series was created and narrated by Hopewell and is available to watch in every Disney Resort room across the country as of this year. "Lately while in the parks, some people express that they feel as though they know me from somewhere," Hunter said.

Last year, his feature directorial debut SHELLFISH premiered at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and won ten BEST OF FEST Awards on the festival circuit. The coming-of-age comedy is now available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

Other passions Hunter's engaged in: Right now, along with collaborator and long time friend Perry Bruno, he's producing his 20th short film called SKIP INTRO, poking fun at the obsessive culture swirling around shows like The Last of Us and Succession.

Hunter's also a musician and composer, finishing up his third album Space Trip, a sonic journey through the cosmos that goes haywire.

"My writing partner Perry and I are actively scripting our next feature film, a horror/comedy centered around the inevitability of aging," Hunter told us. They're planning to start shooting later this year.

“Support from selfless people who believed in me is key, and I’m eager to pay it forward. My ultimate goal has always been to work passionately towards one day being in a position to give back to arts education programs that encourage and facilitate students pursuing their artistic dreams."