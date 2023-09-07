Creative BioMart to Exhibit at Discovery on Target 2023
Creative BioMart is excited to announce its participation at Discovery on Target 2023, taking place in Sheraton Boston from September 25-28, 2023.SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative BioMart, a world leading biotechnology company focused on providing protein-related products and manufacturing techniques, is excited to announce its participation at Discovery on Target 2023, taking place in Sheraton Boston from September 25-28, 2023.
Beginning on September 25, The Discovery on Target 2023 will be held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston. This four-day conference for experts in drug discovery is the industry's premier one on novel drug targets and technologies. In addition to new, expanded, or recurring programming on transcription factors, small molecules for cancer targets, and kinases, topics will be concentrated on immunomodulation, protein degraders, and RNA.
DOT highlights advances in current and emerging "hot" targets and technologies, as well as target validation strategies for the discovery and development of novel therapeutic agents ranging from biologics to small molecules.
Following the accomplishment in the past events including, PEGS 2023, IMMUNOLOGY2023™, 20th CIMT Annual Meeting, AACR 2023, 2023 Annual Biophysical Society Meeting, PepTalk 2023, Creative BioMart has earned another success at the BIO 2023 that wrapped up June 8 2023. And the company will continue to showcase its capabilities in the drug discovery field in the upcoming Discovery on Target 2023.
Details about Discovery on Target 2023
Date: September 25-28, 2023
Place: Sheraton Boston, Boston MA
Booth Number: #302
Creative BioMart offers a wide range of off-the-shelf recombinant proteins including Immune Checkpoint Proteins, Car-T Cell Targets, CD antigens, Cytokines, labeled CAR-T proteins, Avi-tag biotinylated proteins, biomarker, heavy-labeled proteins, fluorescent-labeled recombinant proteins, therapeutic proteins, and more than 20 protein expression systems to meet customers’ drug target research needs.
“It was a great experience to be in Discovery on Target 2022 and we have established new collaborations and networks science then. This year, we come again. Visit us at booth #302 at the Discovery on Target 2023. Our experts are eager to discuss how Creative BioMart can assist you with your novel drug target research. We've prepared lovely gifts for everyone who comes by.” Said Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart.
To know more about Creative BioMart and its participation of Discovery on Target 2023, please visit https://www.creativebiomart.net/events.htm.
