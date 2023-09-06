Oxalic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oxalic acid market size is predicted to reach $1.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The growth in the oxalic acid market is due to the rising concerns regarding the increase in surgical site infections. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest oxalic acid market share. Major players in the oxalic acid market include Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, Clariant AG, UBE Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, PCC Rokita SA, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Oxalic Acid Market Segments

• By Product Grade: Anhydrous, Dihydrate, Aqueous Solution

• By Process: Oxidation Of Carbohydrates, CO Coupling Reaction, Oxidation Of Propylene, Sodium Formate Process

• By Application: Bleaching And Purifying Agents, Reducing Agents, Stain And Rust Removers, Miticide, Precipitation Agents, Other Applications

• By End Use: Petrochemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Metallurgy, Textiles And Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics And Semiconductors, Wood Pulp, Bee-Hiving

• By Geography: The global oxalic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oxalic acid is a chemical compound with the formula C2H2O4 and is used as a cleaning agent and rust remover. Its acidic properties make it effective in dissolving and removing mineral deposits, stains, and rust from various surfaces.

