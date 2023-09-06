Submit Release
Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Partners with Kazakhstan for Nuclear Material Accounting and Control (NMAC) Workshop

The U.S. continues to value Kazakhstan’s exemplary global leadership in nonproliferation and its commitment to nuclear security partnerships.  As DTRA’s Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program and Kazakhstan celebrate their thirtieth year of collaboration under the U.S.-Kazakhstan Umbrella Agreement, DTRA commends Kazakhstan’s contributions toward a safer and more secure tomorrow because of its efforts to secure nuclear sites, infrastructure, and material. 

As part of this long-term relationship, DTRA and CTR’s Global Nuclear Security (GNS) program conducted a NMAC workshop at the Nuclear Security Training Center (NSTC) in Alatau, Kazakhstan from August 21-25, 2023.  Accounting for type, quantity, and custody of nuclear material remains a critical pillar of nuclear security, and Kazakhstan has successfully partnered with the United States to develop a tailored and customized nuclear material inventory management system. Kazakhstani stakeholders continue to use this system to communicate material reporting to international authorities, further demonstrating their commitment to upholding best practices for nuclear security and safety globally. 

A workshop participant briefs colleagues on protocols for generating and searching for material inventory reports
Group photo outside the NSTC
