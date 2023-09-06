Submit Release
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces that Dr Markku Jalkanen, PhD, CEO will present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 12, 2023. In addition to the presentation, company management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: Room Holmes I, 4th floor
Format: Company Presentation

For more information please contact:

Investor Contact

LifeSci Advisors
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617) 430-7576

Media Contact

Faron Pharmaceuticals
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Head of Communications
Jennifer.Smith-Parker@faron.com

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company’s lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.


Primary Logo

