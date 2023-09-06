Uniting for Change: LABCARDI’s BC Lounge Presents Business Lounge – Climate Change

LABCardi's BC Lounge - Climate Change Barbara Cardilli, CEO of LABCardi LABCardi Panel 1 Speakers LABCardi Panel 2 Speakers BC Lounge logo

DUBAI, UAE, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where collaboration sparks innovation and shared wisdom fuels progress, LABCardi stands as a dynamic force, weaving connections across over 25 diverse industries in the Middle East. Their platform, BC Lounge, is a powerful embodiment of this collaborative spirit.

On September 9th, 2023, the stage is set for a thought-provoking engagement that will explore one of the most urgent topics of our times – climate change. The event, Business Lounge – Climate Change invites industry experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts to The Els Golf Suite, Sports City, Dubai.

BC Lounge: Bridging Minds, Forging Connections

BC Lounge isn’t just a conventional event; it’s a dynamic platform where the corridors of business converge with impactful narratives. As business leaders, influencers, and change-makers come together, connections are forged through stories that resonate, inspire, and drive positive change. BC Lounge is where visionaries unite to create a ripple effect of transformation.

Architect of Connection and Change

Barbara Cardilli, the visionary Founder & CEO of LABCardi, is at the helm of this venture. With a rich background in Commercial Strategy Management, she’s shaped the trajectories of prestigious companies, including Giorgio Armani Hotel and Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit. Her experience in negotiating globally acclaimed events underscores her profound ability to orchestrate impactful gatherings that catalyze change.

An Invitation to Change

The agenda promises a rich intellectual landscape:

15:30 – Arrival

16:00 – 16:10 – Short Lecture by Dr. Abdullah

16:10 – 17:00 – Panel 1: Climate Change

17:00 – 17:15 – Break

17:30 – 18:30 – Panel 2: Rethink & Refocus

Empowering Conversations: Panel 1 – Climate Change

Distinguished voices will grace the stage in Panel 1:

• H.E. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi: Former UAE Ministry of Climate Change (VVIP Speaker); currently the Minister of Infrastructure Development, which is responsible of developing the infrastructure of the federal road networks and federal buildings

• Karl W Feilder: Founder and CTO of Neutral Fuels Holding; Regional expert on biofuels and advisor on corporate Net Zero strategies; over 15 years of board level Sustainability Strategy experience with public and private companies; advised large corporations across multiple industries; has led Sustainability Strategy creation and execution for well-known brands such as DHL, McDonald’s, Del Monte, BAT, and LG; has an in depth understanding of the real world usefulness of a plethora of different sustainable technologies

• Andrea Prazakova: Senior VP of Mastercard Foundry & ESG-EEMEA; 23 years of experience with some of the financial giants: Raiffeisen International, UniCredit, Erste Bank, IFC and BancABC (Atlas Mara) across Europe, Asia and Africa; Co-founder of Space Uncensored; an innovator, a mother, a gourmet chef and a fashionista

• Hasan Nergiz: Managing Director of Electric Mobility Company; a 17-year experienced, tenacious automotive leader inspired by the growth mindset with a proven track-record of building customer centric digital products and new business models as well as winning teams from scratch in corporate and tech start-ups

• Sal Jafar: CEO of Aerospace & ESG; focused on Public-Private-People Partnerships, stakeholder management, fundraising, securing high profile speaking opportunities, & building cross-border media partnerships primarily in the aerospace, ESG, government, happiness, and investment sectors

• Kinza Mishal: Energy Transition Specialist; has international industry experience in the private and public sector, on wide range of climate change, human rights and environmental projects, developing policy frameworks and delivering comprehensive technical publications

Moderated by Rana Hajirasouli, Founder of The Surpluss (a patent-pending, UK-IP Mark certified B2B web platform for businesses who want to take climate action through resource sharing, profitably) together with Barbara Cardilli, CEO of LABCardi

Redefining Perspectives: Panel 2 – Rethink & Refocus

Panel 2 is set to deliver transformative insights:

• Sonia Al Marzooqi: Advisory Board Member to MEA International Medical Tourism; Congress President of World Wide Technology UAE; selected as one of 51 Emirati Women Achievers; experienced Emirati business executive with a proven track record in leadership, entrepreneurship, strategy, digital transformation, finance and M&A coupled with a Tier 1 C-suite network, especially in government, retail and oil & gas

• Malak Trabelsi: Founder and Managing Director of Vernewell Management Consultancies; an accomplished legal consultant and visionary entrepreneur with 17 years of international business experience; has 12 years of legal expertise in International Business law, Space law, Tech Law, and National Security

• Iain Packham: Head of Media Relations & Thought Leadership – MEA at Siemens Energy; he helped developed the stories that highlight the incredible, innovative solutions they provide to their customers and partners across the Middle East and Africa towards energy transition; former journalist with Argus Media, Energy Intelligence Group, ICIS, Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal; experienced Communications Strategist

• Rasna Al Khamis: Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer of Emirates Nature – WWF; helped businesses flourish through communications, marketing and brand development campaigns in industries such as ESG, FMCG, Leisure, & Sports, IT, telecom, oil & gas and real estate

Moderated by yours truly, Patrizia Marin, CEO & Founder of Marco Polo Experience (a leading Dubai-based global agency, specialized in business & marketing strategies, communications & media relations, and public affairs)

Acting for Change

This event is more than a conference; it’s a call to action. As global citizens, it’s our collective responsibility to address the challenges that our planet faces. This aims to ignite discussions that drive awareness and spark tangible, sustainable change.

Seize the Moment

For those eager to be part of this transformative event, registration here.

For additional inquiries, feel free to reach out to info@labcardi.com