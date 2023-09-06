Riot Control System Market Big Changes to Have Big Impact

Allied Market Research - Logo

Riot Control System Market by Type by Technology and by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riot control is a type of measure taken to monitor, expel, and arrest people involved in the riot and those who caused violent public disruption. Law enforcement, police, or other security officers use them to stop the crowd and preserve law and order, and peace. Riot control devices include lethal and non-lethal weapons (NWLs) and body-worn cameras, and armored vehicles. The riot prevention departments use less-lethal weapons like whips and batons. However, water guns, acoustic instruments, police dogs, armored vehicles, and air surveillance are also often used. Security personnel also wear protective gear (knee pads, wrist guards, jackets), helmets, gas masks, riot shields, and body armor.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Even while the world is tackling COVID- 19 pandemic, still all the military procurement and maintenance and manufacturing related to the defense sector is continuing in almost every country, because national safety is foremost important and safeguarding soldiers is a prime requirement.

Major powers like the U.S. have already halted all troop movement, missions, and exercises. Cessing or reducing military exercises would reduce the engagement time, informal testing, and evaluation of equipment and reduce the latent market development potential.

Supply-side shocks are indeed some of the most noticeable impacts on the defense sector from the consequences of the pandemic. The immediate victims of the pandemic are businesses that are based in countries badly affected by the virus or those reliant on supply chain operations based in the affected countries.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The development of the world economy in the riot-control system is driven by growing civil unrest and political disputes. Another factor that drives global market growth is increased regional violence. The growth of the law enforcement and defense sectors is also expected to help the target market expand. However, the militarization of law enforcement agencies is projected to fuel global market growth. Government regulations and environmental concerns about the use of chemical riot control systems can however impede the growth of the global market for riot control systems. Furthermore, the budget cuts in the defense budget in developed countries are also expected to impact on global market growth. Research and development activities to produce more efficient non-lethal weapons can, however, create profitable opportunities for major players in the global market for riot control systems.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Katmercilier has developed its range of HIZIR 4x4 Tactical armored vehicles to be equipped in rural and urban areas for multipurpose crowd control. A dedicated control space, the KBRN software, and sophisticated modules are available to provide advanced ballistic protection for easy deployment of various weapons systems including non-lethal crowd control arms.

Also, Streit Group released the Predator series of anti-riot control vehicles with an FB6 driver's compartment designed to protect the occupant against ballistic guns or grenades with blind glass, an anti-projectile mesh, and a modern control center for the control of the 3 built-in, remote-controlled, 5000-liter water cannons and weapons for firing of paint on individuals.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

International terrorism and increasing civil unrest are generating high demand between paramilitary, military, and law enforcement authorities for specialized motor riot control vehicles in many parts of the world. The incidence of systemic corruption is growing, including acts of bribery and authoritarianism. In terms of less-lethal weapons, technical advancements along with unmanned aircraft for surveillance and offensive purposes such as the dropping of low-speed ammunition, pepper spray is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the industry. Besides, special vehicles fitted with a cannon and reservoir have been built for security forces to accommodate large crowds and protests in conflict zones. Such factors will continue to boost the industry demand further.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Lamperd Less Lethal, Dae-Kwang Chemical, Eagle Industries, Streit Group, Amtec Less Lethal Systems, Nonlethal Technologies, Combined Systems, Raytheon Company, Katmerciler, BAE Systems.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Defensive Weapons, Offensive Weapons

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Electromagnetic & Sonic Weapons, Kinetic Impact Weapons, Chemical Agents, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Law Enforcement, Military

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).