Jim Marter Calls for Transparency from Underwood on Afghanistan
I do not support aid to Afghanistan while the Taliban are running the country. We cannot ensure the aid will go to the hungry and those in need of medical attention.”OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter is calling on Lauren Underwood to issue a statement on her stance regarding aid to Afghanistan.
— Jim Marter, Candidate for Congress IL-14
"I do not support giving aid to Afghanistan while the Taliban are running the country. They continue to marginalize women and under the conditions created by failed policies, we cannot ensure the aid will reach the hungry and those in need of medical attention. Today, I'm calling on Lauren Underwood to let her constituents and the American People know if she will stand against direct American aid to Afghanistan and indirect American aid, through the United Nations Global Humanitarian Support. Until we can be sure it will go to the people who need help, instead of terrorists, this must be opposed," said Marter.
Jim Marter is running to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stance on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at www.marter4congress.us.
Campaign HQ
Marter for Congress
+1 815-585-8006
email us here