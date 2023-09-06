Rudy’s Girl Media Launches RGMTV Channel 16, Southern Virginia's First Independent Content Creator-Driven TV Channel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy's Girl Media CEO Natalie K. Hodge tried for over a decade to get her multimedia projects on a traditional television channel to no avail, so she decided to launch her own channel that would allow access to high-quality, diverse content. Starting November 1, RGMTV (Rudy's Girl Media Television) will air on Xfinity Channel 16 in the southern Virginia communities of Danville, Pittsylvania County, Martinsville, Henry County and Halifax County. The channel will highlight the creative voices of people in those communities as well as in the four-hour radius around the station's center, Danville.
Natalie won a Community Business Launch (CBL) grant through The Advancement Foundation's Gauntlet business pitch competition in 2022, which helped her fund the opening of a production studio in Uptown Martinsville. "That was a first and important step to building a home for creatives, but I discovered that wasn't nearly enough," Natalie explained. The Rudy's Girl Media team started hosting networking events for creatives in the community and consistently heard that having a platform to share their work was critical. "Social media marketing wasn't working for everyone, and RGMTV gives our content providers the ability to host their content on other platforms while we share it on our cable channel."
Though the channel won't host news programs, the team is working on unique ways to highlight all the incredible events and assets the region has. Naturally, RGMTV will be home to seasons 1 and 2 of Natalie's television series Hometown Hustle and other RGM projects like On The Spot. Filmmakers, podcasters, musicians and other video-making creatives who reside in or who have created content from northern Virginia to just south of Charlotte, NC have the opportunity to submit their work for distribution on the channel. The RGMTV team is currently reviewing content and vetting advertisers and sponsors.
For more information on RGMTV Channel 16 and how to submit content, become a sponsor, or advertise your business, email info@rudysgirl.com.
