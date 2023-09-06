Tuvalu chairs 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials

05 September 2023, Apia Samoa - Tuvalu has been appointed Chair of the 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials taking place at Taumeasina Island Resort in Samoa.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, Government of Tuvalu, Dr. Tauisi M. Taupo, takes over the role from the outgoing Chair of the 30th SPREP Meeting, the Kingdom of Tonga. The Republic of Marshall Islands is the Vice Chair.

“I want to acknowledge the work of Tonga as the outgoing chair, their unwavering commitment to the ideals of SPREP has inspired us all and have set the bar high for the work we will continue to do,” said Dr. Taupo.

“Under their guidance, SPREP has made significant strides in promoting sustainable environmental management across the Pacific. They have assisted SPREP to continue to facilitate partnerships, foster cooperation among member nations and worked tirelessly to ensure that the voices of the Pacific islands nations are heard at the global stage.”

The 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials is the first face-to-face gathering since COVID-19 pandemic. The 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials and associated meetings started on Monday with SPREP’s Partnership Dialogue and concludes with the Ministerial High-Level Talanoa on Friday.

All meetings are guided by the theme: “SPREP 30th Sustainable, transformative and resilient for a Blue Pacific.” The SPREP Meeting follows the meetings of the Waigani and Noumea Conventions held last week.

“As the incoming chair, Tuvalu is committed to continue the work that has been done,” said Dr. Taupo. “May we move forward with renewed determination and unity as we face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in our work to ensure a resilient Pacific environment, sustaining our livelihoods and natural heritage in harmony with our cultures.”

The 31st SPREP Meeting of Officials and associated meetings bring together SPREP's 21 Pacific Island Member countries, 5 Metropolitan Members and partners to discuss strategic issues pertaining to the organisation, and to approve the 2024-2025 work plan. The 21 Pacific Island Member countries and territories of SPREP are: American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna. The five Metropolitan members of SPREP are: Australia, France, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In our efforts to fulfil our vision of ‘a resilient Pacific environment, sustaining our livelihoods and natural heritage in harmony with our cultures’, SPREP is extremely grateful to our valued Members, development partners, donors, our CROP family, and stakeholders.

For more information on the 31SM, please contact: [email protected]