Dr. Fred Rouse Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Never Give Up,” Co-Authored with Dick Vitale

DRESHER, PA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 'The Real Money Doctor,' Dr. Fred Rouse has forged an impactful partnership with the iconic sports legend, Dick Vitale, and an assembly of esteemed global professionals, culminating in the creation of the inspirational book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary world on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release, “Never Give Up” not only secured top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists, it soared to the #2 spots on the NEW RELEASE List for both Direct Marketing and the Sales & Selling category, as well as hitting a solid #5 spot on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its status as a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit, “Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.

Central to the book's remarkable journey is Dr. Fred's pivotal contribution, "The ADD Advantage." This chapter offers readers an invaluable repository of wisdom, empowering them to conquer life's adversities.

Introducing Dr. Fred Rouse:

Dr. Fred Rouse, known as 'The REAL Money Doctor,' is a celebrated author, retired Certified Financial Planner, and the nation’s leading authority on Short Window Retirement Planning. His journey encompasses a diverse background, including five years in the US Coast Guard during the Vietnam War, a decade as a Registered Respiratory Therapist, and running a tax and business advisory practice as a Certified Financial Planner for nearly three decades.

With a knack for financial strategy, Dr. Rouse turned $5,000 into $2 million in two years but faced setbacks trying to replicate this success. He merged his financial pursuits with a career as an RRT and CFP to pioneer a proprietary financial system that survived the 2008 market crash, consistently outperforming the markets. This system evolved into a course catering to those seeking to control their lives and money with a proactive, duplicatable approach and that want faster financial independence and the option to enjoy their retirement sooner.

Dr. Rouse's insights have garnered recognition in respected publications like The Wall Street Journal, FORBES, Newsweek, and Inc Magazine. He's shared his expertise on major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and CNBC.

Now in retirement, Dr. Rouse, along with his wife Dr. Teri and their dog Gus-Gus, split their time between their Philadelphia suburban home and a bayfront residence in southern Delaware.

Learn more at: DrFredRouse.com

Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.