Alaska Energy Metals Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) announces that Roland Butler, a Director of the Company since 2010, has resigned and withdrawn as a nominee for election as a Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Butler indicates he intends to spend more time on personal interests.

Alaska Energy Metals President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “Mr. Butler has been a steady, thoughtful Director and provided strong guidance to the Company for thirteen years. I was especially grateful for Mr. Butler’s support as the Company pivoted from a Project Generator (Millrock Resources Inc.) to a nickel-focused explorer (Alaska Energy Metals Corporation). We wish Mr. Butler well in all he does going forward.”

About Alaska Energy Metals
Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

“Gregory Beischer”
Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

