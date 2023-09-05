Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,043 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Veterans Service Office Closures: Annual Training

Our parish veterans service offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 8 for annual training. If you are a veteran in need of assistance, please leave a message and someone will return your call when the office re-opens. Thank you for your patience as we maintain accreditation as veterans assistance counselors filing claims on Louisiana veterans’ behalf to the federal VA.

You just read:

Read more about Veterans Service Office Closures: Annual Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more