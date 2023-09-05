Read more about Veterans Service Office Closures: Annual Training

Our parish veterans service offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 8 for annual training. If you are a veteran in need of assistance, please leave a message and someone will return your call when the office re-opens. Thank you for your patience as we maintain accreditation as veterans assistance counselors filing claims on Louisiana veterans’ behalf to the federal VA.
