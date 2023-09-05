ACC Taps Ross Eisenberg to Lead Plastics Division and America’s Plastic Makers™

WASHINGTON (September 5, 2023) — The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today announced that Ross Eisenberg, Vice President of Federal Affairs at ACC, will take the helm of ACC’s Plastics Division and lead the association’s plastics advocacy beginning on September 18. The move fills the vacancy created in the Plastics Division last June.

Ross is incredibly well-qualified to carry the torch on ACC’s plastics advocacy and bring us closer to a more circular and sustainable solution for plastics in society,” said ACC President and CEO, Chris Jahn. “Ross knows the issues and the key stakeholders, he can run campaigns, and he embodies the diplomatic and strategic mindset needed to work across party lines and find common ground on policies that will maximize the value—and minimize the waste—of one of the most versatile materials on the planet.”

A lawyer by training, Eisenberg joined ACC in early 2020 after nearly eight years leading energy and resources policy with the National Association of Manufacturers. He also served as counsel on environment and energy with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Eisenberg has earned a spot among The Hill’s annual list of Top Lobbyists, The Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People in Washington, DC, and was named a Leading Association Lobbyist by Association TRENDS and CEO Update in 2023 for his work on behalf of the business of chemistry. In total, he brings more than two decades of political, legal, and regulatory experience to ACC’s Plastics Division.

“I’m excited to be taking on this role at a pivotal time for the plastics industry,” Eisenberg said. “ACC member companies have set ambitious goals on circularity and recyclability, to harness the industry’s innovative spirit and change the way plastic is made, used and remade. At the same time, there is a tremendous amount of work to be done by all stakeholders—governments, nonprofits, industry—to ensure that the right policy environment exists so that we can meet these goals. I believe this industry is up to the challenge. I’m honored to have this opportunity to advocate on behalf of America’s Plastic Makers at such a critical time.”

As the new Vice President of ACC’s Plastics Division, Eisenberg will also assume a new title of President of America’s Plastic Makers™ and oversee a self-funded group of nineteen ACC Plastics Division member companies.