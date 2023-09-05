Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,047 in the last 365 days.

Vimeo to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Future Conference Participation to be Announced on Investor Relations Website

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo will attend the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2023. Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo, Gillian Munson, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. CT. A live audiocast of this event will be available to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

Going forward, Vimeo’s participation in investor events will be announced on its Investor Relations site, https://www.vimeo.com/investors where visitors can also sign up to receive email alerts for future events. Live webcasts and replays of presentations, company filings, and safe harbor disclosure information can also be found there.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of more than 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.


Contact Us

Vimeo Investor Relations
Ken Goff
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Lisa Chan
press@vimeo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vimeo to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more