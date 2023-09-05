Maravai LifeSciences to Host 2023 Investor R&D Day

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced that it will host its 2023 Investor R&D Day on Thursday, September 28, starting at 10 a.m. ET in New York City.

The format will feature presentations by Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Maravai’s senior leadership team and conclude with a Q&A session.

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.maravai.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Contact Information:
Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com

