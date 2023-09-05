Submit Release
H&R Block to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Tony Bowen, Chief Financial Officer, and Michaella Gallina, Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG, & Productivity, will host investor meetings at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in New York City, New York.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on X.



Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
  Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
   
Media Relations: Heather Woodard, (660) 864-3836, heather.woodard@hrblock.com  


