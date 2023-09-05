Submit Release
Job Announcement: Attorney I Public Defender

Salary is dependant upon experience; position may be entitled to a temporary increase up to $700/mth.

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Our agency is committed to a vertical representation structure. You will be handling cases from initial appearance through trial, allowing you to gain experience in all stages of the judicial process. The Williston Public Defender Office is made up of a Supervising Attorney, one staff attorney, and two administrative assistants.  This team will offer the support you need while building a meaningful career as a public defender

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

Responsibilities include:

  • Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.
  • Provide representation for conflict cases in other jurisdictions as necessary which may require travel.
  • Keep abreast of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.
  • Maintain license to practice laws and obtain required CLE credits.
  • May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys.
  • Performs other duties as necessary and/or assigned by the Commission.

Job Announcement: Attorney I Public Defender

