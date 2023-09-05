Simply Good Foods Announces New Leadership Structure to Drive Immediate and Long-Term Growth

DENVER, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products under the Quest™ and Atkins™ brands, today announced changes to its leadership team structure to better support its near and long-term growth objectives. The intent of the change is to promote enhanced support for the Company’s commitment to deliver consistent growth and continuous product innovation across the immediate, mid-range, and long-term horizons, while maintaining operational excellence.



Stuart Heflin, a driving force behind the Quest brand's success since the 2019 acquisition, will continue his outstanding marketing and brand leadership as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Quest marketing. In this role, Mr. Heflin will take full ownership of Quest brand performance and will oversee all of Quest’s marketing and growth initiatives as well as other brand priorities to further strengthen Quest’s leadership position in the nutritional snacking category.

Simply Good Foods is also excited to welcome Ryan Thomas as the new Senior Vice President and General Manager, Atkins marketing. Mr. Thomas brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Post Holdings’ Pet Food business that it acquired from The J.M. Smucker Company on April 28, 2023. Mr. Thomas is a seasoned packaged goods leader and has held pivotal roles in leading portfolios and revitalizing brands at The J.M. Smucker Company, Big Heart Pet Brands and Campbell’s. Additionally, he has deep expertise across brand and strategy development, innovation and marketing communications. In his new capacity, Mr. Thomas will take full accountability for the Atkins brand performance and for reshaping the strategy and growth trajectory of the brand.

The Company has also appointed Linda Zink, an accomplished executive team member, as Chief Growth Officer. Ms. Zink, currently serving as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, has played an instrumental role in Simply Good Foods' success. Her insights have provided invaluable guidance to both the Quest and Atkins brands. In her new capacity, Ms. Zink will cultivate category insights and multi-year innovation across all product forms, helping to shape Simply Good Foods’ longer-term product portfolio choices and strategy.

All three leaders will sit on the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Collectively, these strategic leadership changes signify Simply Good Foods’ commitment to driving growth both now and in the future,” stated Geoff Tanner, President and CEO. “With these changes, we are balancing executional excellence with long-term growth. I believe the company is poised to elevate its position as a trusted leader in the nutritional snacking category, backed by a team of visionary leaders dedicated to driving growth and pushing boundaries.”

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements, and other product offerings. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (“RTD”) shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Atkins Endulge®, Quest® and Quest Hero™ brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space. For more information, please refer to http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

