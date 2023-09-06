September is National Pain Awareness Month
Pain Specialist Shares Her Top Natural Pain Relief Tips For National Pain Awareness MonthSTERLING, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain is something that affects millions of people, but it comes in many forms and from many causes. What works to relieve pain for one person may not work for another.
In honor of National Pain Awareness Month (September), Board-Certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Specialist, Dr. Anita Gupta, shares her top natural pain relief tips like using an at-home massager.
The Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager features variable intensity control, and the long handle makes it easy to reach sore back muscles. Plus, it's cordless so it can be used anywhere.
