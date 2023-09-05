MEDIA ADVISORY - Mphasis Anniversary Shines Spotlight on Alberta’s Tech Progress

Calgary, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Alberta invites media to join an event hosted by Mphasis celebrating the first anniversary of the company’s Canadian delivery centre. Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh will host a discussion about Alberta’s tech transformation with Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, and a panel discussion about women leadership in tech.

*RSVP IS REQUIRED NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 6 at NOON*

WHEN: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

START TIME: 4:30pm

WHERE: Mphasis office, First Tower, 411 1 St SE, 2nd Floor Conference Centre

PROGRAM:

4:30 pm: Welcome

4:40 pm: Fireside chat – Minister Nate Glubish and Nitin Rakesh

5:00 pm: Panel discussion on women in technology

5:15 pm: Mphasis + AgeCare partnership announcement

5:30 pm: Networking with guests including Mayor Jyoti Gondek, University of Calgary President Ed McCauley, Invest Alberta CEO Rick Christiaanse, Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO Deborah Yedlin, Mphasis executives, and more.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:

Please RSVP to Deepa.Nagaraj@Mphasis.com no later than September 6 at noon. Parking details will be provided upon confirmation of attendance.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 27,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta.ca.

About Mphasis

Mphasis’ purpose is to be the “Driver in Driverless Car” for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis’Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach helps ‘shrink the core’ through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis’ core reference architectures and tools, speed, and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

Deepa Nagaraj Mphasis 1-647-424-5160 deepa.nagaraj@mphasis.com Invest Alberta 1-403-861-9968 communications@investalberta.ca