Si-Ware Systems and Eigenvector Research Announce the Integration of Solo Software with NeoSpectra Platform for Enhanced NIR Calibration Model Development

The integration of state-of-art chemometrics capabilities on a Cloud-based platform simplifies the development and deployment of robust new applications to fleets of handheld analyzers

Menlo Park, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Si-Ware Systems, a leading provider of integrated micro-spectroscopy solutions, and Eigenvector Research, a renowned provider of multivariate analysis and chemometrics software, announced their partnership integrating Solo software into the NeoSpectra platform. This collaboration uniquely supports the community of Near-Infrared (NIR) model developers by providing them with state-of-the-art technology to develop, deploy, and maintain models to remote portable devices on the NeoSpectra Cloud-based platform.

Integrating Solo software, Eigenvector’s standalone machine learning software, with the NeoSpectra platform brings many benefits to developers, ensuring high-quality and reliable models for a wide range of applications. Eigenvector Solo combines a user-friendly interface and extensive graphical displays with state-of-the-art algorithms and the widest array of data pre-processing and analysis methods to provide both beginning and experienced developers with the tools they need to create and maintain robust models.

Mostafa Medhat,VP of Product & Business Development at Si-Ware Systems, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Eigenvector Research to integrate their industry-leading software into our NeoSpectra platform. This collaboration demonstrates Si-Ware’s commitment to provide our customers and partners with the most advanced technology available. By combining Si-Ware's all-in-one NeoSpectra spectroscopy platform with Eigenvector Research's advanced software, our community of developers will be able to improve the NIR model development processes to bring new applications to a variety of industries."

Barry Wise, President of Eigenvector Research, also commented on the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Si-Ware Systems and integrate Solo software into the NeoSpectra platform. Our software's capabilities will enable developers to utilize existing models developed on any NIR instrument and transfer them effortlessly to the NeoSpectra platform. Additionally, the integration will allow developers to easily deploy, update, and maintain models through a centralized portal, streamlining their workflow and enhancing efficiency."

In addition to its advanced software packages, Eigenvector Research has developed a comprehensive resource center with extensive self-help sections, guides, webinars, and Eigen University on-line and in-person chemometric courses to help model developers of any level understand multivariate modeling and get the most out of the software.

For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit www.si-ware.com

To learn more about Eigenvector Research and their software solutions, please visit www.eigenvector.com

About NeoSpectra

NeoSpectra enables businesses to bring the lab to the field, empowering organizations to analyze anywhere through portable devices that produce lab-like results.

NeoSpectra is an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers. Combining handheld scanners that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with an ecosystem of supporting applications and accessories, NeoSpectra delivers instant insights and solutions for industries such as agriculture, food, life sciences, and more. NeoSpectra is created by Si-Ware Systems. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt.

About Eigenvector Research Inc.

Eigenvector Research is a leading provider of advanced data analysis solutions specializing in chemical data science. Our team of experts combines domain-specific knowledge with modern multivariate statistical methods to unlock valuable insights from complex datasets. We offer research and consulting services, develop user-friendly software tools, and provide comprehensive training programs. With a deep understanding of chemical, physical, and biological systems, we deliver customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental science. Our mission is to empower researchers, scientists, and engineers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and drive innovation in their respective fields.

