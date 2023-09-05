Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 2.6 percent

Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary June job estimates show a decrease of 7,400 jobs for a total of 2,780,900 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 8,100 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2023 unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than the revised June 2023 rate of 2.7 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in July 2022, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 2.6 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for July 2023 was 2,855,600, of which 2,780,800 were employed and 74,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.6 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,154,800, of which 3,090,300 were employed and 64,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.0 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,554,300, of which 3,468,700 were employed and 85,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.4 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous month’s rate.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 78,900, while the number of employed increased by 91,900, and the number of unemployed decreased by 13,000. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 83,100, while the number of employed increased by 109,100, and the number of unemployed decreased by 26,000. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 84,200, while the number of employed increased by 107,900 and the number of unemployed decreased by 23,700. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.6 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.7 percentage points while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.9 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 7,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 8,100 jobs over the month. Three private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were information (800 jobs); leisure and hospitality (3,500 jobs) and other services (1,900 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in mining, logging & construction (-1,400 jobs); manufacturing (-300 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (-500 jobs); financial activities -200 jobs); professional and business services (-3,000 jobs); and educational and health services (-100 jobs). Government overall decreased 8,100 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 1,200 jobs, state government increased by 8,800 jobs and the local government decreased by 18,100 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 47,300 jobs. The private sector increased by 39,800 jobs, while the public sector increased by 7,500 jobs. Job increases were registered in mining, logging & construction (4,200 jobs); information (1,300 jobs); educational and health services (20,200 jobs); leisure and hospitality (12,300 jobs) and other services (8,300 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in manufacturing (-1,200 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (3,000 jobs); financial activities (-1,300 jobs); and professional and business services (1,000 jobs). Government overall increased by 7,500 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 7,700 jobs, State government shows an increase of 8,900 jobs and the local government increased 6,300 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Attachments