Beacon Bid Introduces Contract Manager Module in Latest 1.7 Platform Update
Designed in collaboration with our agency partners, it (Contract Manager Module) mirrors Beacon Bid's hallmark features of ease-of-use, snappy speed, efficiency, and reliability.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Bid, a leading e-procurement technology and data/research service provider, is excited to unveil the Contract Manager module in its latest 1.7 platform update. As a significant enhancement to the Premium EPRO Suite, the Contract Manager module elevates Beacon Bid's robust solicitation and supplier management system, delivering comprehensive contract administration tools tailored for agencies.
With the Contract Manager module, agencies gain powerful tools to manage both internal and external contract documents, resulting in streamlined organization, effective reminders, and meticulous record-keeping:
* Intuitive Interface: Seamlessly convert solicitations into awards and contracts, specifying terms, options, and more.
* Secure Cloud Storage: Protect your agency’s contracts with accessible yet secure storage solutions.
* Compliance Tracking: Effortlessly manage COIs, updates, and records, maintaining optimal compliance.
* Smart Reminders: Receive timely notifications for expiring contracts requiring extension or re-bid.
* User-Centric Design: Enjoy convenience and control, from reminders to renewals.
Bill Culhane, COO of GovOptics, the Austin-based innovator behind Beacon Bid, said, "The Contract Manager Module embodies our commitment to evolving the Beacon Bid EPRO Suite of solutions. Designed in collaboration with our agency partners, it mirrors Beacon Bid's hallmark features of ease-of-use, snappy speed, efficiency, and reliability."
The Contract Manager Module adds to Beacon Bid's diverse family of e-procurement solutions for public sector agencies:
Core Free EPRO with Supplier Management:
* Publish and distribute solicitations.
* Manage bidders, track changes, and share vital updates.
* Showcase solicitations through a dedicated Agency Portal.
* Implement a supplier-friendly iframe plugin for agency websites.
* Utilize a free self-serve utility for suppliers.
* Facilitate interactive Q&A between suppliers and agencies.
EBID Premium EPRO:
* Include all Core EPRO Suite functionalities.
* Enable secure and sealed submissions from suppliers.
* Leverage Beacon's compliance and sealing process.
* Benefit from advanced features like validation, reminders, audit tracking, and confirmation notices.
* Download submissions for evaluation after bid opening.
Experience the transformative potential of Beacon Bid's Contract Manager module by registering for a free demo at www.beaconbid.com.
With the introduction of the Contract Manager module, Beacon Bid reaffirms its dedication to revolutionizing e-procurement. Agencies of all sizes can leverage this state-of-the-art solution to optimize their contract management processes, reinforcing Beacon Bid's position as an industry leader.
About GovOptics:
GovOptics, a subsidiary of BidPrime, is a pioneering force in the public sector, committed to increasing transparency, equality, and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens.
About Beacon Bid:
Beacon Bid is an Austin-based technology company revolutionizing the procurement process for municipalities. Its platform allows agencies to publish solicitations, engage with planholders, and collect responses effortlessly. The RFP Archive contains the most extensive searchable database of RFP specifications, supporting agencies in crafting accurate and effective requirements.
